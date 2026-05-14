Edcouch-Elsa star golfer Jordan Hernandez joining golf program at Texas A&M-Victoria
Edcouch-Elsa senior golfer Jordan Hernandez signed to join the golf program at Texas A&M-Victoria on Thursday afternoon.
"To me it means a lot." Hernandez said. "It means the beginning to something new. A lot of my hard work has paid off."
Hernandez shined during her time with the Lady Jackets from Day 1, earning Newcomer of the Year in her district as a freshman and becoming a regional qualifier. From there, she only continued her stellar play with multiple district championships and first team All-District selections.
"My family has given up and done a lot for me," she added. "They've given up a lot, taking time off work to come help me. Time with me at practice. Paying for my golf equipment, my lessons. It means a whole lot."
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