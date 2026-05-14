Playmaker: Olivia Wood crowed state champion for the second time

St. Joseph Academy's Olivia Wood is now a two-time state discus champion at the TAPPS level, defending her title from last year and continuing the school's legacy of state champion discus throwers.

Before the competition, Wood's coach was confident she would come out on top.

"She's going to win it. She's going to defend her title. We're not going down," St. Joseph Academy throwing coach Rey Cortinas said.

Wood said she went in focused on performing at her best.

"Go out there, show what I can do... Throw my best, compete and really just you know, make a statement," Wood said.

Her value to Bloodhound Athletics doesn't stop with her skill. Wood also took home the Marist Leadership award, a prestigious honor recognizing her ability to inspire her teammates and community.

"It really meant a lot to me because both my parents were here you know, we're a St. Joe family so it really meant a lot to be able to be recognized in that light and see that all my hard work does pay off," Wood said.

In addition to her prowess as a discus thrower, Wood is also a multi-sport athlete who played basketball and volleyball during her high school career.

"Our volleyball team, amazing, close-knit team. Basketball it has my heart and tracks here I mean Coach Rey and everyone, it's a really amazing to be part of a family at St. Joseph Academy," Wood said.

"A big accomplishment," Coach Cortinas said. "She got that award from the school and a matter of fact we were late leaving to district waiting for her, but we waited for her cause she got that special award that was very nice that she got that."

Wood leaves a strong legacy behind at St. Joseph Academy and now can forever claim the title of multiple time state champion.

"To me it meant that all my hard work you know it all paid off in the end to know that I can do it, all the work I put in it's worth it in the end and it really did show," Wood said.

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