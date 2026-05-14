Edinburg issues boil water notice following water line break

Photo credit: City of Edinburg

The city of Edinburg is telling residents and businesses in parts of Edinburg to boil their water until further notice.

The advisory came after a contractor struck a main water line, causing a break on Thursday evening. City crews shut down water service in the affected area to make repairs.

The boil water notice covers the area between El Cibolo Road and half a mile north of El Rucio Road.

Residents and businesses in that area should bring tap water to a rolling boil for at least two minutes before drinking, cooking, or brushing teeth.

The city also recommends letting boiled water cool before using it and using bottled water for those who cannot boil water.

The advisory remains in effect until further notice.