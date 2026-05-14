'Foul brew:' Brownsville man speaks out over potential health concerns from nearby resaca

A Brownsville man says a resaca near his home is drying up and creating health risks for people in the area.

Ronald Hines lives near the Haynes Lane neighborhood, where a resaca behind the area has been losing water. He says fish in the resaca are dying, mosquitoes are increasing, and some wildlife is disappearing.

Hines also worries about the pollutants and bacteria in the exposed mud.

"They will enter the dust, become airborne, and affect the lives and the longevity of people that inhale that foul brew," Hines said.

Hines said the area used to attract wintering white pelicans that migrate from up north. Hines keeps count of how many visit each year. Two years ago, he counted 100. Last year, that number dropped to 50, around the same time the resaca began drying out.

Hines argues that Brownsville PUB, which is responsible for the resaca, should prioritize public interest over commercial interest and look out for the health of people in Brownsville.

Channel 5 News reached out to the Hidalgo County Health Authority about the concerns. Dr. Ivan Melendez told Channel 5 News that spores can live on dirt and mud and that those spores can be released during dry episodes, leading to pneumonia, bronchitis, or allergies.

Channel 5 News reached out to Brownsville PUB multiple times about Hines' concerns, including questions about water levels and whether there are plans to refill the resaca, but the utility company did not respond by the time this story aired on Thursday evening,

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