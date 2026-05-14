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Weslaco's Kade Lopez signs with Missouri Valley basketball

Weslaco's Kade Lopez signs with Missouri Valley basketball
2 hours 40 minutes 16 seconds ago Thursday, May 14 2026 May 14, 2026 May 14, 2026 8:59 PM May 14, 2026 in Sports
Source: KRGV

Weslaco senior guard Kade Lopez signed his letter of intent to join the basketball program at Missouri Valley on Thursday afternoon.

Lopez was an All-District selection at guard for the Panthers as well as earning All-Defensive honors and Academic All-State. He helped lead the Panthers to a 10-0 record in district play, clinching the district title in the process.

"I just prayed hard and kept my faith in God and he blessed me with an offer to go play." Lopez said. "I've been watching a lot of film on this school. I'm just truly blessed to be able to go play at Missouri Valley College."

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