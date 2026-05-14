Weslaco's Kade Lopez signs with Missouri Valley basketball
Weslaco senior guard Kade Lopez signed his letter of intent to join the basketball program at Missouri Valley on Thursday afternoon.
Lopez was an All-District selection at guard for the Panthers as well as earning All-Defensive honors and Academic All-State. He helped lead the Panthers to a 10-0 record in district play, clinching the district title in the process.
"I just prayed hard and kept my faith in God and he blessed me with an offer to go play." Lopez said. "I've been watching a lot of film on this school. I'm just truly blessed to be able to go play at Missouri Valley College."
More News
News Video
-
'It brings smiles to kids' faces:' KRGVCares Closet campaign continues
-
Renovations in the works at Rio Grande City's Fort Ringgold Park
-
New Rio Grande City committee aims to recognize veterans
-
'Foul brew:' Brownsville man speaks out over potential health concerns from nearby...
-
Edinburg CISD's oldest school gets historical marker
Sports Video
-
RGV high school baseball regional semifinal Thursday night scores
-
UTRGV's Armani Raygoza becomes first ever back-to-back SLC Player of the Year
-
Edcouch-Elsa star golfer Jordan Hernandez joining golf program at Texas A&M-Victoria
-
Weslaco's Kade Lopez signs with Missouri Valley basketball
-
Playmaker: Olivia Wood crowed state champion for the second time