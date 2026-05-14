Edinburg CISD's oldest school gets historical marker

Edinburg CISD unveiled a new historical marker at Stephen F. Austin Elementary School, the district's oldest operating school.

The school opened more than 100 years ago. At the time, it was only for Mexican and Mexican-American students, and it stayed that way until 1961.

"I think the message is that we are all one,” Stephen F. Austin Elementary School paraprofessional Julian Hernandez said. “When it comes to education, when it comes to growing up. The kids here are a perfect example of that; they all come from various backgrounds.”

Hernandez spearheaded the effort to get the marker. He said it took him four years to get it approved.