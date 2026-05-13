PSJA holds pep rally as Lady Bears softball prepares for Elite 8
Live coverage from the pep rally in Pharr for the PSJA Lady Bears softball team ahead of the Elite 8.
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PSJA holds pep rally as Lady Bears softball prepares for Elite 8
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