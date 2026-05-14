New Rio Grande City committee aims to recognize veterans
Rio Grande City created a veterans memorial committee to recognize fallen veterans in the area.
The committee has three members chosen by city leaders. Rio Grande City Parks and Recreation Director Marco Trevino said the group is tasked with deciding how to honor fallen veterans.
"How do we bring their name to life? These veterans who have served, they are very knowledgeable, just bringing different things to the park to commemorate them," Trevino said.
Possible tributes include a plaque, statues, or a wall with veterans' names. The committee will make recommendations to add those tributes to Veterans Memorial Park.
The committee will also decide which veterans to honor. The city plans to look into grants to support the effort.
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