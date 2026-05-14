'It brings smiles to kids' faces:' KRGVCares Closet campaign continues

The walls inside a children's hospital are designed to bring cheer to the sick.

You can see the bright colors that decorate the walls, but it’s what we hear — the cries of children, too sick to rest in their own homes — that tears at hearts.

“This is an environment that's unfamiliar to them,” Betsy Berumen, a nurse at South Texas Children's Hospital, said.

The Rio Grande Valley is home to two children's hospitals. STHS opened 20 years ago, and Driscoll Children’s Hospital of the Rio Grande Valley opened two years ago.

KRGV now has toy closets in both facilities.

The KRGVCares Closet provides toys and other goodies to patients at both hospitals.

“Having toys and something like that keeps them distracted, so it's important,” Berumen said.

This week, we're asking Valley businesses and our viewers to help us restock those closets by donating to our campaign online.

The donated funds will be used to purchase more items for the KRGVCares Closets.

“It brings smiles to kids' faces, especially during times that are pretty scary to them,” STHS Children’s nurse Anthony Gutierrez said. “It’s just something really nice for the community.”

Donations are tax deductible. But more than that, they are an investment.

KRGV is spreading awareness of the importance of extended stays by children at our local children’s hospitals: South Texas Health System Children's Hospital and Driscoll Children's Hospital.

During all newscasts and Take 5, we will ask our viewers to donate to the KRGV Cares Closet campaign. All monetary donations collected will be used to purchase toys and other items the hospital needs to fill the closet.

Click here to donate.

Watch the video above for the full story.