Renovations in the works at Rio Grande City’s Fort Ringgold Park

Rio Grande City is planning a major renovation of Fort Ringgold Park, with city leaders working to secure a $750,000 grant from Texas Parks and Wildlife to cover the costs.

The renovation plans include adding pickleball and volleyball courts, new barbecue pits, a walking trail, and new lights around the park. City crews will also renovate the soccer fields.

Rio Grande City Parks and Recreation Director Marco Trevino said the park holds a lot of history for the community.

"It was abandoned; it was the only park in Rio Grande for a long time,” Trevino said. “We believe it should be back where it was. A lot of little league baseball was played there.”

The city's goal is to improve the quality of life for residents. Officials hope to finish the renovations by summer 2027.