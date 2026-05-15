Inside look at 'Echoes From Brownsville: The Rubio Murders' documentary

Channel 5 News is preparing to air a 30-minute special focusing on a Brownsville father currently on death row for killing his children.

Echoes From Brownsville: The Rubio Murders will air commercial-free on Thursday, May 21. It's a story that's been in the works for the past several months.

Channel 5 News team Stefany Rosales, photojournalist Alex Ochoa and Assignments Manager Jose Sanchez interviewed John Allen Rubio about a month ago. They provide a behind the scenes look at the process of securing that interview and among others.

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The team reached out to Angela Camacho, the children's mother, for an interview but she denied the request.

The interview with Rubio, his former defense attorney, and several investigators who first saw that crime scene will be in the documentary.

Watch the video above for the full story.