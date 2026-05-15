Edinburg mother arrested after children found dead in burning vehicle in San Antonio

An Edinburg woman is facing a capital murder charge in connection with two children found dead inside a burning vehicle in San Antonio.

San Antonio Assistant Police Chief Jesus Salame Jr. held a press conference Friday morning and provided more details into the investigation.

Marlene Vidal, 34, was at the scene when authorities arrived after receiving reports of a burning vehicle behind a warehouse in the 500 block of Richland Hills Drive between 5 a.m. and 6 a.m.

Salame said fire and police responded to the scene and after the fire was extinguished, they found the bodies of two children, believed to be ages 5 and 7 years old. A medical examiner is working to make a positive ID on the children.

While there is no clear motive for these killings, there are indicators that mental health may have played a role and investigators are working to get a better understanding, according to Salame.

Statements from Vidal, surveillance video and evidence gathered at the scene indicated Vidal is solely responsible for the death of the children, according to Salame. Investigators are working to validate the information Vidal provided and are in the process of interviewing family members and others connected to the case.

"What I will commit to you now is we're going to be working to find the truth, seek justice for these children and support everyone affected by this tragedy," Salame said.

The investigation is active and ongoing.