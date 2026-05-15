La Joya ISD honors 2 longtime educators with tree planting ceremony

The La Joya Independent School District honored two people who helped shape the district with a tree planting ceremony.

The district planted two trees for Dr. Maria Filomena and Emilio Cantu, both of whom died earlier this year. The trees are at the district's memorial garden by the football stadium.

Cantu founded and led the district's mariachi program for almost 40 years.

Dr. Filomena served as superintendent for four years, but worked at the district for more than 30 years.

"La Joya ISD lives in them. So their contribution to their district not only is profound, but we wanted to honor them by planting trees in their honor and to celebrate their lives," La Joya ISD Superintendent Dr. Marcey Sorensen said.

Family members of both Filomena and Cantu attended Thursday's ceremony.