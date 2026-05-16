Saturday, May 16, 2026: Very warm and breezy, temps in the 90s
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Sports Video
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Weslaco's Jacob Villa signs with Schreiner football
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Pioneer's Roque Vela signs with Cisco College baseball
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Three RGV eliminated from high school baseball playoffs on Friday night
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PSJA softball advances to first ever state semifinal in program history
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RGV high school baseball regional semifinal Thursday night scores