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Saturday, May 16, 2026: Very warm and breezy, temps in the 90s

Saturday, May 16, 2026: Very warm and breezy, temps in the 90s
2 hours 53 minutes 37 seconds ago Saturday, May 16 2026 May 16, 2026 May 16, 2026 10:21 AM May 16, 2026 in News - Local
Source: KRGV

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