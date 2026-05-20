Rio Grande City wastewater plant expands to keep up with growth

Work has begun on an expansion of the Rio Grande City wastewater treatment plant to improve capacity and keep up with growing demand.

"Basically our studies were telling us that we were overcapacity at some point around the year," Rio Grande City Public Utilities Director Ruben Salinas said. "A lot of businesses want to come into Rio Grande, a lot of subdivisions, a lot of growth. We must upgrade our sewer capacity to expand our services."

Construction on the plant is expected to wrap up by December 2026.