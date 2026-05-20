Alamo files $60,000 insurance claim after storm cancels watermelon festival
Alamo filed a $60,000 insurance claim after severe weather forced the cancellation of its watermelon festival.
A storm on Saturday, May 9, brought rain and wind that damaged the stage and equipment. The items were rentals.
The insurance claim will help cover the damages, Alamo Mayor J.R. Garza said.
"Anytime we go into a contract for any event, we want to make sure the city of Alamo is protected," Garza said. "That's what the insurance is for; any kind of Mother Nature sort of event that we have no control over, then we are covered through our insurance."
The bands that were scheduled to perform at the watermelon festival are now booked for Freedom Fest, happening in July.
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