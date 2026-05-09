Watermelon Festival in Alamo canceled due to severe weather
The city of Alamo announced that the Watermelon Festival has been officially cancelled.
The festival was scheduled to take place on Saturday, May 9 at the Alamo Sports Complex.
The city said due to a storm that moved across the Rio Grande Valley, significant damage occurred at the festival grounds and equipment.
"We are truly heartbroken and deeply disappointed, especially knowing how much this event means to so many families, vendors, performers, and staff members. However, the safety of our community will always come first," the city wrote on Facebook.
A city spokesperson said vendors also suffered losses due to the severe weather.
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