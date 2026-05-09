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Five RGV high school baseball teams advance to the regional semifinal

Five RGV high school baseball teams advance to the regional semifinal
1 hour 22 minutes 22 seconds ago Friday, May 08 2026 May 8, 2026 May 08, 2026 11:01 PM May 08, 2026 in Sports
Source: KRGV

RGV BASEBALL PLAYOFFS

Friday, May 8th

Area Round

Harlingen South 4, Rio Grande City 0 (Harlingen South wins series 2-0)

Palmview 9, Nikki Rowe 2 (Palmview wins series 2-0)

Sharyland 6, CC Ray (Sharyland wins series 2-0)

Game 2: Schertz Clemens 8, PSJA 4 | Game 3: PSJA 7, Schertz Clemens 1 (PSJA wins series 2-1)

La Joya 3, Medina Valley 1 (La Joya wins series 2-0)

Buda Johnson 12, Economedes 2 (Buda Johnson wins series 2-0)

CC Veterans Memorial 7, PSJA North 1 (CC Veterans Memorial wins series 2-0)

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