Harlingen South star quarterback Austen Shroyer commits to Nelson University
Harlingen South star quarterback Austen Shroyer made his commitment official on Thursday, signing to join the football program at Nelson University.
"I think it's very exciting because it's a once in a lifetime thing," Shroyer said. "Not a lot of football players down here go and play college, from down here in the Valley. I think it's a big thing for the community, for myself, for my family."
Shroyer shined during his time at QB for the Hawks. After splitting time at the position during his junior season, he took over the full-time role of starter as a senior. In both seasons, he helped lead Harlingen South to a playoff berth.
During his senior year, Shroyer racked up nearly 3,000 total yards of offense between his passing and rushing prowess. For his efforts, he took home a second team All-District nod.
"I think Nelson is the right fit because of the environment and their foundation with the Lord," Shroyer added. "It pushed me towards them."
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