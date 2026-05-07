Brownsville and McAllen school districts under investigation over display of Ten Commandments

KRGV file photo

The Brownsville and McAllen independent school districts are under investigation to ensure they are displaying the Ten Commandments, according to a news release from the office of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

Paxton announced the statewide investigation into multiple public school districts weeks after an appeals court ruled that Texas can enforce Senate Bill 10, a state law requiring public schools to display posters of the Ten Commandments in classrooms.

Nearly 30 school districts are under investigation. The Brownsville and McAllen school districts were the only ones in the Rio Grande Valley named in Paxton’s news release.

The investigation also intends to ensure school boards have taken steps to implement prayer in schools under Senate Bill 11.

“I will always fight for students’ fundamental right to pray in our schools and work to ensure that Texas kids are able to learn from the Ten Commandments daily,” Paxton said in a statement. “Texas schools districts must comply with Texas law by displaying the Ten Commandments and taking a school board vote regarding the implementation of prayer time in schools. I will never stop defending our students’ religious freedom and the moral foundation of our nation.”

As part of this investigation, the school districts must provide proof of a board vote on the implementation of SB 11 and documents regarding the display of the Ten Commandments.

According to Paxton’s office, the districts under investigation were involved in litigation regarding SB 10 that ended when the appeals court ruled in favor of the bill.

Channel 5 News reached out to Brownsville ISD and McAllen ISD for comment.