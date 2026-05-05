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Tuesday, May 5, 2026: Breezy, warmer, temps in the 90s

Tuesday, May 5, 2026: Breezy, warmer, temps in the 90s
2 hours 57 minutes 47 seconds ago Tuesday, May 05 2026 May 5, 2026 May 05, 2026 7:27 AM May 05, 2026 in News - Local
Source: KRGV

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