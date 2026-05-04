Progreso's Carlos Carbajal commits to Texas Southmost College
Progreso senior striker Carlos Carbajal signed his letter of intent to play soccer at Texas Southmost College in Brownsville.
Carbajal finished top three in goals scored in the Rio Grande Valley this past season with 31, and was named district 31-4A offensive MVP.
"It was in my senior season where I was able to stand out by scoring a lot more goals," Carbajal said. "I credit my coaches and teammates for allowing me to flourish, which opened the door for this opportunity with Texas Southmost. I'm thankful and excited for this new chapter."
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