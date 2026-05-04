Consumer Reports: What to buy in May 2026

May brings a wave of deals on all sorts of products thanks to two major holidays.

Consumer Reports shares how you can save big while honoring the mothers and veterans in your life.

After a slower stretch for sales, Spring is now in full swing, and this month, there are plenty of ways to save as we celebrate Mother’s Day and Memorial Day.

With Mother's Day coming up early in the month, you're going to see a lot of sales on things that might make great gifts for mom. So, beauty products, hair products, a new air fryer, or new cookware at a good discount.

Mom might also enjoy some useful and stylish tech, so look out for deals on smartwatches. Just be sure it’ll pair with her phone since some are designed for iPhone or Android. Consumer Reports says to also look for models with strong battery life, an easy-to-read display, and a comfortable band.

And later in the month, Memorial Day sales roll in. The really big thing to look for is major appliances like fridges, dishwashers, ovens, washers, and dryers.

If you’re in the market for a new refrigerator, measure your space carefully—height, width, and depth—and don’t forget to account for door clearance. CR also recommends checking energy efficiency and choosing a layout—such as a French door or side-by-side—that fits your needs.

And this month you’ll also see some of the year’s best deals on another big purchase, like mattresses. CR hasn't seen a lot of huge discounts since the last big sale weekend in February, so if you're in need of a new bed, Memorial Day is a great time to get bigger savings than you'll see any other time of the year.

When shopping for a mattress, Consumer Reports says comfort and support are key—so try before you buy when possible, and look for retailers that offer generous return policies or in-home trial periods.

And since it’s May, you can expect deals on grills. When shopping, consider the fuel type—gas, charcoal, or pellets—and how much cooking space you’ll need. Consumer Reports says features like temperature control and quick preheating can make a big difference.

Many major retailers also offer site-wide sales this time of year—so you can find discounts on everything you’ll need for the perfect backyard barbecue.

And CR says the big sales won’t end with Memorial Day… there are rumors that Amazon’s Summer Prime Day sale is coming early this year.

Happy grilling and happy shopping.