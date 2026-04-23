Consumer Reports: Want to save at the pump? Your next car matters

With gas prices painfully high, filling up your tank can put an even bigger strain on your budget. If you’re shopping for a new car, Consumer Reports says choosing the right vehicle now could save you a lot of money over time.

Buying a car usually means weighing a long list of factors, including price, safety, performance, reliability, and fuel economy. And when gas prices rise, efficiency becomes even more important. Consumer Reports auto expert Keith Barry says this is not the moment to buy more vehicle than you really need. Instead, he recommends thinking about what fits your day-to-day driving and remembering that if you need a larger vehicle for a special trip, renting one occasionally may be cheaper in the long run.

The good news, Barry says, is that drivers often do not have to give up performance to spend less on fuel. Hybrid versions of many popular vehicles are now available in a wide range of sizes and styles. In Consumer Reports’ testing, hybrids not only save drivers money at the pump, but often deliver a more enjoyable driving experience as well.

While hybrids may cost a little more upfront, Consumer Reports says that price gap is often modest and can be recovered relatively quickly through fuel savings. In many cases, the added cost pays for itself within a year or two.

For shoppers considering used cars, electric vehicles may also be worth a look. Consumer Reports says there are many used EVs on the market right now at competitive prices compared with some gas-powered models. But Barry notes that it’s important to consider more than just gas prices. Electricity costs have risen too, so buyers should think carefully about how and where they drive, and compare total energy costs before making a decision.

Consumer Reports says the key is to choose a vehicle that matches your lifestyle and driving habits rather than simply chasing trends. And for anyone worried about battery life in a used hybrid or EV, CR’s data shows that most batteries hold up well over time and are often backed by long warranties, offering added peace of mind.