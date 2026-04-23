Laguna Vista street remains closed despite sinkhole repairs

A sinkhole in Laguna Vista is costing the city thousands of dollars after a storm drain collapsed last week.

The sinkhole opened up behind Roloff Park on April 16, 2026. The city says a 25-year-old storm drain system underneath the street collapsed, causing water to leak out and soak the dirt below.

The sinkhole measured 3 feet by 3 feet. Crews covered it and made repairs to the section under the street on Wednesday.

So far, the city has spent $30,000 on repairs. Laguna Vista City Manager Victor Trevino said that amount could increase.

"It's being fixed, we've fixed the part under the street, but now we know we're going to have to work on the rest of it out to the bay," Trevino said.

The street where the sinkhole opened is now closed, and Trevino said crews will need to repair the storm drain system extending toward the bay.

Trevino said there's no easy way to tell what's happening underground, but a dip in the road is often the first warning sign.

The city is paying for the work through its general fund. Repairs are expected to wrap up by the end of the week.