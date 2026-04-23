Pioneer kicker Diego Lopez signs with Culver-Stockton College

Pioneer kicker Diego Lopez signed his letter of intent to play football at Culver-Stockton College on Wednesday afternoon.

"It means a lot to me and my family," Lopez said. "It's always been a dream of mine to go play a sport in college whether it was soccer growing up and now a kicker. It's really all just God's plan and I feel really blessed to be able to have this opportunity."

The senior kicker earned District 16-5A Division II Newcomer of the Year as a freshman and was named second team All-District as a kicker this past season.

"One of the biggest things is the coach is really nice," Lopez said when asked why he chose Culver-Stockton College. "A lot of the staff has either worked with him or under him as players, which shows people like him as a coach."