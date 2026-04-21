McAllen High's Rex Flores becomes first Bulldogs golfer to qualify for state since 1990

McAllen High senior Rex Flores qualified as an individual to the State Championship.

He's the first golfer from MCHI to qualify since 1990.

"I mean I've been working at this since I was a freshman so I mean I'm just happy that all of my hard work finally paid off," said Flores.

He places 5th at regionals, secured his spot to head to the State Championship during the first week of May.

Flores and his coach are honored for the opportunity to compete with the best Texas has to offer.

"His story is a story of you know struggle at the beginning and he's done whatever he could to kind of pass and persevere and become the great golfer he is today," said MCHI head golf coach, Jeremy Rangel.