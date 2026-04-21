LUPE weighs in on potential renaming of Cesar Chavez Road after abuse claims surface

La Unión del Pueblo Entero is calling for the renaming of Cesar Chavez Road in San Juan and unincorporated Hidalgo County areas.

The organization has already covered their murals depicting Cesar Chavez at their building in light of sexual assault allegations against the late civil rights leader.

"The reality is the contributions he made to a movement are true, the allegations made are true, and those are two realities that now we have to engage with," LUPE Director Tania Chavez said.

A March 2026 New York Times article accused Chavez of abusing young women and minors, including civil rights leader Dolores Huerta, who worked closely with him.

LUPE was founded under the same farmworker movement that Chavez led in the 1960s.

The city of San Juan said last month they are looking into renaming Cesar Chavez Road within city limits. Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez said in a statement that he supports a commissioner's court discussion about the potential renaming of Cesar Chavez Road, but each elected body will ultimately make decisions regarding the renaming of their own portion of the road.

Chavez said LUPE has spoken with San Juan city leaders and recommended changing the street name to "Campesino," which means farmworker in Spanish. The organization has not spoken with county leaders about changing the street name in unincorporated areas.

"Replacing one civil rights leader with another, we would've learned nothing from the events that took place," Chavez said.

Jorge Cortes runs J Cortes Cabinet Shop on Cesar Chavez Road north of San Juan. His grandfather started the business more than 40 years ago.

"It's been Cesar Chavez Road for a very long time," Cortes said.

Cortes said he's not sure what a name change could mean for his business.

"To be honest, I don't really want it to change," Cortes said. "But if it happens, it happens."

LUPE has partnered with the East Los Angeles Women's Center to provide support to any possible survivors.

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