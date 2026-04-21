Peak bee season underway in the Rio Grande Valley

The Rio Grande Valley is now in peak bee season, and local bee experts say Africanized bees are showing up more often.

A 59-year-old man was stung more than two dozen times in Alamo over the weekend. Experts say the bees are more likely to nest in and around homes.

Honeybees typically stay in one place for one to three days while searching for a new home. To keep them from settling on your property, homeowners need to seal up potential entry points.

"You need to look at areas such as cracks in your siding, cracks around the window trim," R9 Hive & Honey Co-Owner Devin Johnston said. "We find wood damage, and soffits can also cause bees to get inside, and then just material such as overturned planters or pots, dumped tires."

Experts say rain can make honeybees stick around longer.

Never swat at a bee. That may trigger a sting.

If you find a nest, call a beekeeper or removal specialist.