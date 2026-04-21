IRS hosts taxpayer assistant event in Roma

Photo by mgnonline.com

The IRS is hosting a special event in Roma to help residents with tax issues.

The Community Assistance Visit will run April 21 through April 23 at the Roma Community Center at 502 S. 6th Street. IRS employees will be available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

The IRS will offer several services during the event. They include:

- Account inquiries, help with letters, notices, and levies on wages or bank accounts

- Adjustments, such as changes to tax account information or payments

- Basic tax law assistance, answering questions related to individual federal tax returns

- Payment arrangements. Because this is a temporary location, IRS employees cannot accept payments of any kind. Taxpayers are encouraged to make payments online.

- Authentication of taxpayer identities as part of the Taxpayer Protection Program (TPP)

- Transcripts and tax forms

- Information on IRS.gov resources and tools

Tax professionals and their clients are welcome to attend. Residents can make an appointment by calling 615-250-5321; walk-ins are also welcomed.

Anyone seeking help must bring a current state or government-issued photo ID, and any IRS letters or notices they received.

Taxpayers who cannot attend the Roma event can call 844-545-5640 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. to schedule an appointment at a nearby IRS Taxpayer Assistance Center.