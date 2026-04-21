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Some Rio Hondo residents without water due to main water line damage

Some Rio Hondo residents without water due to main water line damage
4 hours 47 minutes 9 seconds ago Tuesday, April 21 2026 Apr 21, 2026 April 21, 2026 2:09 PM April 21, 2026 in News - Local
Source: KRGV
KRGV file photo.

Some Rio Hondo residents are without water or have low water pressure due to damage to the main water line.

The areas affected are North Arroyo and Roberto Garza.

According to the city manager, the main water line was struck by a contractor. City crews have been dispatched and are working to restore service.

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