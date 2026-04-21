Hidalgo County Health Department to offer immunizations at health event in McAllen
Vaccines are important for overall health and can save lives by preventing dangerous infectious diseases.
That's especially true for children and Hidalgo County is preparing for an Immunization Day Celebration event.
Texas Vaccines for Children Program Manager Patricia Garcia-Ybarra spoke with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza about what types of vaccines will be available at the event and other resources Rio Grande Valley residents can take advantage of.
RELATED STORY: Hidalgo County Health Department to host vaccination event
The National Infant Immunization Day Celebration is scheduled for Saturday, April 25, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Health and Human Services Department in McAllen.
For more information, visit the Health and Human Services Department website or click here.
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