Hidalgo County Health Department to host vaccination event

The Hidalgo County Health Department is hosting a vaccination event on April 25.

The event is open to adults and children. Vaccinations being offered include chickenpox, polio and DTaP.

Those who are uninsured will have to pay for the vaccines. They will cost $10 for children and $20 for adults; the flu shot is free.

No appointment is needed.

"Vaccines help prevent communicable diseases and in order to make sure our community is helped here in Hidalgo County, we need to stay up to date with our vaccines," Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Patricia Garcia-Ybarra said.

Other agencies will also be on site offering resources like health screenings, wellness education, groceries, and more.

The vaccination event will be from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Health and Human Services Department McAllen clinic, located at 300 East Hackberry Avenue.

For more information, click here.