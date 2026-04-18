Donna ISD security guard fired over alleged inappropriate student relationship

A security guard at a Donna Independent School District campus has been fired following an investigation into an alleged inappropriate relationship with a student, according to a Donna ISD spokesperson.

The district released the following statement:

Donna ISD prioritizes the safety and well-being of every student. The district moved quickly and took appropriate action in response to this matter. The individual is no longer employed by the district, and we are cooperating fully with law enforcement as the process moves forward. Donna ISD maintains clear standards for conduct and professionalism, and any actions inconsistent with those standards are addressed with firm and appropriate action. We remain steadfast in our commitment to student safety and to maintaining a safe and secure environment for every student.

The Donna ISD Police Department and the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office are investigating the allegations.