Donna ISD security guard fired over alleged inappropriate student relationship
A security guard at a Donna Independent School District campus has been fired following an investigation into an alleged inappropriate relationship with a student, according to a Donna ISD spokesperson.
The district released the following statement:
Donna ISD prioritizes the safety and well-being of every student. The district moved quickly and took appropriate action in response to this matter. The individual is no longer employed by the district, and we are cooperating fully with law enforcement as the process moves forward. Donna ISD maintains clear standards for conduct and professionalism, and any actions inconsistent with those standards are addressed with firm and appropriate action. We remain steadfast in our commitment to student safety and to maintaining a safe and secure environment for every student.
The Donna ISD Police Department and the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office are investigating the allegations.
More News
News Video
-
Hidalgo County Health Department to host vaccination event
-
59-year-old man stung more than 2 dozen times by bees in Alamo
-
Driver killed in crash that caused a vehicle fire in Edinburg
-
Donna ISD security guard fired over alleged inappropriate student relationship
-
'We've never experienced this': Weslaco residents on edge following string of burglary...
Sports Video
-
Sharyland goalkeeper Tatiana Castillo signs to Huston-Tillotson
-
Sharyland defensive end Danny Mireles commits to Texas Lutheran
-
La Villa basketball star Herlinda Rivera signs with Missouri Valley
-
Harlingen softball beats San Benito in regular season finale to take share...
-
Brownsville Pace softball completes first undefeated season in program history