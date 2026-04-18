'We've never experienced this': Weslaco residents on edge following string of burglary attempts

The Weslaco Police Department is investigating multiple burglary attempts in a neighborhood near Largo Street and Pleasant View Drive.

Residents say the area is normally quiet. Jacob Gomez has lived on Largo Street for 23 years and says he's always felt safe, but recent break-in attempts are changing that.

"I don't think we've experienced something like this," Gomez said.

Police say burglaries have been reported across multiple parts of Weslaco. Gomez said his concerns grew after a neighbor spotted someone near his property.

"Our neighbors saw somebody outside the fence of where the shed is at," Gomez said. "Thank God they didn't go inside our backyard because otherwise we'd be freaking out. But the fact that there was somebody back there planning something."

Gomez believes footprints found near his property were left by someone trying to climb over his fence. He said he's worried about what could happen if they return.

"We're trying to figure out what to do, how to prevent this, and just try to protect ourselves," Gomez said.

Channel 5 News spoke with several other neighbors off camera. Some have filed police reports.

Gomez offered advice to others in the area.

"Lock your doors, lock your cars, keep your valuables inside with you, because you never know what could happen," Gomez said.

Police say the first report was filed March 29. They've recovered some of the stolen property but are still looking for the suspect or suspects.

Those with any information are urged to call the Weslaco Police Department at 956-968-8591.

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