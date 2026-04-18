La Villa basketball star Herlinda Rivera signs with Missouri Valley

La Villa senior guard Herlinda Rivera signed her national letter of intent to play basketball at Missouri Valley on Friday morning.

The district Co-Offensive Player of the Year averaged over 16 points per game last season and roughly 18 points per game during district games.

She was also selected as a RGV All-Star and received awards for her academic standing.

"It means everything to me. It's the moment I dreamed of since the beginning" Rivera said. "I'm very emotional... There were offers from everywhere and just deciding where was best and where I think I would fit best and Missouri Valley is the way to go."