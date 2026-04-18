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La Villa basketball star Herlinda Rivera signs with Missouri Valley

La Villa basketball star Herlinda Rivera signs with Missouri Valley
3 hours 3 seconds ago Friday, April 17 2026 Apr 17, 2026 April 17, 2026 11:41 PM April 17, 2026 in Sports
Source: KRGV

La Villa senior guard Herlinda Rivera signed her national letter of intent to play basketball at Missouri Valley on Friday morning.

The district Co-Offensive Player of the Year averaged over 16 points per game last season and roughly 18 points per game during district games.

She was also selected as a RGV All-Star and received awards for her academic standing.

"It means everything to me. It's the moment I dreamed of since the beginning" Rivera said. "I'm very emotional... There were offers from everywhere and just deciding where was best and where I think I would fit best and Missouri Valley is the way to go."

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