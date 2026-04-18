UTRGV takes down Southeastern in epic battle on the national stage

UTRGV took down Southeastern on Friday night 8-6 in the first nationally broadcast home game for any team in school history.

The game featured five home runs, three of which flew off the bats of the Vaqueros en route to the victory.

UTRGV trailed 3-0 early, but tied things up in the third inning as Armani Raygoza delivered a blast left center to bring things back to even.

Southeastern would retake the lead thanks to Brooks Wright who launched his second home run of the night to go ahead 4-3.

UTRGV found themselves down 6-5 entering the bottom of the seventh, when Rene Galvan delivered the game-tying RBI and Hank Warren followed that up with the go-ahead two-run homer that ultimately would prove to be the decisive swing of the game.

Colton Vercoe was masterful in relief for the Vaqueros, pitching the final three innings and allowing just one hit while striking out five.

"When you have a crowd like this it only hones you in and makes you focus a little bit more." Vaqueros outfielder Hank Warren said after the game. "We can't be more thankful for everything our administration has done."

With the win, UTRGV moves back to .500 in conference play with an 11-11 record on the year. The team has eight conference games remaining, five of which come at home.

The Vaqueros will be back in action on Saturday for a doubleheader with Southeaster, a result of a schedule change due to inclement weather expected in the Valley on Sunday. The first game of the doubleheader will start at 2:30 p.m. with the second game scheduled for 6:30 p.m. in Edinburg.