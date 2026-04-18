Sharyland goalkeeper Tatiana Castillo signs to Huston-Tillotson

Sharyland Lady Rattlers soccer star Tatiana Castillo signed to play with Huston-Tillotson University in Austin on Friday.

"Ever since I was little it's been my dream," she said. "I've kind of just been putting it out there that it would happen."

Castillo was named Co-Goalkeeper of the Year in her district last season.

For Castillo, soccer is a family legacy and she's honored to represent her family at the collegiate level.

"For us it means a lot," she said. "Soccer has run through my family for so many years. A lot of my family had the skill to go to college but never got to go to college."