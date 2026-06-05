A body was found at Port of Brownsville after woman reported missing

A body was found in the water at the Port of Brownsville on Friday after a woman was reported missing.

The Port of Brownsville Police and Security Department responded to a welfare concern at the port's Fishing Harbor after family members of the woman reported her missing.

During the search, port officers were approached by a third party who reported discovering a body in the water. The body matched the description of the missing woman, according to port officials.

The Port of Brownsville Police Department and the Cameron County Sheriff's Department are investigating the incident. The Brownsville Fire Department is assisting with recovery efforts.