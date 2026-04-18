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Sharyland defensive end Danny Mireles commits to Texas Lutheran

Sharyland defensive end Danny Mireles commits to Texas Lutheran
2 hours 49 minutes 44 seconds ago Friday, April 17 2026 Apr 17, 2026 April 17, 2026 11:52 PM April 17, 2026 in Sports
Source: KRGV

Sharyland Rattlers defensive end Danny Mireles signed his letter of intent to join the football program at Texas Lutheran on Friday.

Mireles was a first team All-District selection this past season while also serving as a team captain, once again helping lead Sharyland to the playoffs.

"It means a lot to me and my family," Mireles said. "Ever since I was a little kid, I've been wanting to play football and now that I made it come true, it's truly a blessing for me and my whole family."

He's excited to be joining a Texas Lutheran program that is all about setting up a winning culture.

"It's a brotherhood there" Mireles said. "We all want to win. We're all coming for the same goal. It's to win and show off that we're here to play."

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