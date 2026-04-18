Sharyland defensive end Danny Mireles commits to Texas Lutheran

Sharyland Rattlers defensive end Danny Mireles signed his letter of intent to join the football program at Texas Lutheran on Friday.

Mireles was a first team All-District selection this past season while also serving as a team captain, once again helping lead Sharyland to the playoffs.

"It means a lot to me and my family," Mireles said. "Ever since I was a little kid, I've been wanting to play football and now that I made it come true, it's truly a blessing for me and my whole family."

He's excited to be joining a Texas Lutheran program that is all about setting up a winning culture.

"It's a brotherhood there" Mireles said. "We all want to win. We're all coming for the same goal. It's to win and show off that we're here to play."