South Texas Health System McAllen hosts wedding ceremony for hospitalized patient

A McAllen couple said "I do" in a hospital room after waiting more than two decades to marry in the Catholic Church.

Craig Ellis and Maria Christina "Christy" Garcia-Ellis were married on Thursday at South Texas Health System McAllen. Craig is a patient there recovering from two strokes that happened within the same week, according to a news release.

"Even though the wedding took place in a hospital room, it was incredibly special," Christy said. "Surrounded by family and all the love and support we were shown, it's a moment I will treasure forever."

The couple initially exchanged vows in a civil ceremony on April 10, 2001. Christy's previous marriage prevented them from marrying in the church at the time.

"I didn't want to just be living together without a real commitment," Christy said. "We dreamed of being married in the church, but I was still working through the annulment from my previous marriage."

The couple learned in early 2026 that Christy's annulment had been approved, and planned to wed before a priest on April 25, 2026.

But on April 1, Craig suffered a stroke while undergoing dialysis. Christy rushed her 62-year-old husband to South Texas Health System McAllen's Comprehensive Stroke Center.

Craig suffered a second stroke on April 6 while hospitalized. The couple's wedding plans were suddenly uncertain.

"No one could promise he wouldn't have another stroke or that we wouldn't lose him," Christy said. "We had waited so long to be married in the church, trying to be true to our faith. I told our priest we couldn't wait another day."

Christy contacted Father Roy Snipes of Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Mission. Father Roy's team reached out to South Texas Health System McAllen leadership to see if the wedding could happen at the hospital.

On April 16, six days after their 25th wedding anniversary, Craig and Christy were married in his hospital room. Loved ones, hospital staff, and onlookers surrounded them.

Hospital staff transformed the room with wedding décor and provided a wedding cake. Staff also purchased a bouquet for Christy and arranged for a hair and makeup artist to help prepare the longtime McAllen ISD teacher.

“Being married in the eyes of God means everything to me, and I’m so grateful to STHS McAllen for making it possible. It was all so unexpected, and I truly can’t thank them enough,” Christy said.