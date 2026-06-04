Brownsville ISD offers free summer meals at 40 locations for kids

Brownsville ISD is offering free meals to any child 18 and under as part of its summer meals program.

The meals are available at 40 locations across Brownsville. The program is federally funded and aims to keep children fed during summer break.

"There is a need. We're very fortunate to be able to provide the services to all of our students and our community," Brownsville ISD Food and Nutrition Services Supervisor Audrey Peña Rodriguez said.

The district served 290,000 meals last year. Children must eat the meals on-site.