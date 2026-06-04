Hidalgo County releases draft hazard mitigation plan for public input

Hidalgo County has released a draft hazard mitigation plan to address weather-related emergencies, and officials want to hear from residents before the plan is finalized.

The plan identifies the area of southern Pharr as one of many areas at risk for flooding.

County leaders found that more than 54,000 homes in Hidalgo County are vulnerable to hurricane events. Their data shows those homes were built before 1980 were built under lower construction standards than newer homes.

The county says that makes the homes more vulnerable to damage during weather-related events.

"A lot of municipalities have received grant funding for drainage projects within their municipality to improve those areas that were from the old township, and upgrade them from the small piping to the larger piping," Hidalgo County Emergency Management Coordinator Ricardo Saldaña said.

The plan also found that climate change could produce larger and more severe hurricane events with more extreme impacts.

It also notes that people who speak a language other than English may face increased vulnerability due to language barriers, limiting their access to important information on weather-related warnings.

Once the draft plan is finalized, the county says it needs approval from the state and FEMA. The plan can also be used to secure funding for drainage-related projects.

Hidalgo County residents with concerns are urged to email pmorris@h2opartnersusa.com.

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