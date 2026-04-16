x

Pump Patrol: Thursday, April 16, 2026

Pump Patrol: Thursday, April 16, 2026
3 hours 45 minutes 54 seconds ago Thursday, April 16 2026 Apr 16, 2026 April 16, 2026 5:36 PM April 16, 2026 in Community - Pump Patrol
Source: KRGV

Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com.

Make sure to include your name, location, and a photo or video of your Pump Patrol.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days