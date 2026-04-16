Pump Patrol: Thursday, April 16, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com.
Make sure to include your name, location, and a photo or video of your Pump Patrol.
More News
News Video
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Donna barbershop reopens months after arson fire destroyed original location
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Heart of the Valley: Weslaco diabetes clinic introduces AI system to streamline...
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Weslaco police continue searching for missing 70-year-old man
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Valley doctor detained at Sarita checkpoint released from ICE custody
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Heart of the Valley: Free glucose tests continue being offered