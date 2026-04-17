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Friday, April 17, 2026: Windy and warm, temps in the 90s

Friday, April 17, 2026: Windy and warm, temps in the 90s
3 hours 36 minutes 5 seconds ago Friday, April 17 2026 Apr 17, 2026 April 17, 2026 8:31 AM April 17, 2026 in News - Local
Source: KRGV

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