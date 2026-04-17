Friday, April 17, 2026: Windy and warm, temps in the 90s
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More News
News Video
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Mercedes ISD receives $485,000 grant to provide support services for families
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Brownsville mother participates in '10,000 letters' campaign to advocate for children in...
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Donna barbershop reopens months after arson fire destroyed original location
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Sports Video
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RGC head wrestling coach inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame
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McAllen signing
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Mission Veterans golf star Amabely Rodriguez clinches individual spot at state tournament
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UTRGV tennis gears up for the 2026 Southland Conference tournament
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UTRGV baseball hosting Southeastern on ESPNU