Former weight loss surgery patients to walk the runway at STHS fashion show in McAllen

Photo courtesy of South Texas Health System.

The South Texas Health System Bariatric Weight Loss Surgery Center is hosting its fourth annual Transformation Celebration Fashion Show, according to South Texas Health System.

The event will feature former bariatric surgery patients who have maintained their weight loss through healthy lifestyle changes. It's scheduled for Saturday, April 18, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Verta Hotel McAllen, located at 2721 S. 10th Street.

Many patients at the South Texas Health System Bariatric Weight Loss Surgery Center report an improved quality of life and a reduction in obesity-related health conditions.

The Transformation Celebration Fashion Show will spotlight former bariatric patients as they share their stories and walk the runway.

"The Transformation Celebration Fashion Show is about more than fashion; it's about hope, resilience and the life-changing impact of healthier living," STHS System Director of Marketing and Public Relations Tom Castañeda said. "Watching former patients confidently walk the runway and share their journeys is a powerful reminder that lasting change is possible through commitment, support and healthy lifestyle choices."

About 40 percent of U.S. adults are obese, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That represents an estimated 100 million to 126 million adults nationwide.

Obesity is linked to more than 200 chronic diseases and health conditions, including type 2 diabetes, heart disease and osteoarthritis. It contributes to one in five deaths in the U.S. each year, according to the American Journal of Public Health.

Nearly 280,000 patients undergo bariatric procedures each year in the U.S., according to the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery. Sleeve gastrectomy and gastric bypass are among the most common procedures.

Bariatric surgery has a long-term success rate of about 68 percent to 74 percent, according to the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery. Most patients maintain 50 percent to 75 percent of their excess weight loss. Some studies show these results can be sustained for up to 20 years.

The STHS fashion show is free and open to the public.