UTRGV baseball hosting Southeastern televised on ESPNU

EDINBURG, TX -- The UTRGV baseball team is back at home tomorrow night in a game that will be nationally televised across the country.

The Vaqueros hit the practice field today as they prepare to take on Southeastern on ESPN-U tomorrow night.

This is the first time a UTRGV home game in any sport will be carried on a linear national network. A battle between the two teams that tied for the Southland Conference regular season championship last season.

“For them to come in here and us being in the Southland and the Southland getting a game and them giving us that game, were really appreciative of that from the conference and were really excited to show the country what this place is all about,” says head coach Derek Matlock. “A lot of people don't know, I've always told people it's a hidden diamond down here in South Texas with unbelievable fan support and I'm excited for the country to see us and see what goes on down here.”

First pitch will be at 6:30p.m. at the UTRGV Baseball Stadium.