Valley doctor detained at Sarita checkpoint released from ICE custody

A Venezuelan-born doctor who was working in the Rio Grande Valley has been released from an immigration detention center in Laredo, his attorney said.

Dr. Ezequiel Veliz bonded out of immigration custody Thursday afternoon, 10 days after he was detained by Border Patrol agents at a checkpoint in Sarita, attorney Victor Badell told Channel 5 News.

Veliz will have a hearing in July at an immigration court in Houston, Badell said.

"We have some options to consider, starting with the fact that he's married to a U.S. citizen," Badell said.

Veliz worked at Knapp Medical Center in Weslaco helping patients manage diabetes. He was let go from his job because of a Trump administration decision to end temporary protection status for Venezuelan migrants.

READ PREVIOUS COVERAGE OF THE DETAINMENT HERE

The action caused migrants with that status to lose their permission to live and work legally in the U.S.

Veliz lost his job and became undocumented but had a pending green card application.

In a statement, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said Veliz's pending application did not qualify as a valid visa.

Badell questioned the impact of the detention on the community.

"I mean, who's losing here? The state, the hospitals, the safety of our people, the health of those who he was helping and serving," Badell said.

Veliz must now check in with ICE before his court hearing in Houston.

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