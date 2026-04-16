Rio Hondo baseball gets shutout 15-0 win over Santa Rosa
Highlights from the Rio Hondo baseball team's 15-0 win over Santa Rosa.
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Rio Hondo baseball gets shutout 15-0 win over Santa Rosa
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