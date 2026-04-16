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Rio Hondo baseball gets shutout 15-0 win over Santa Rosa

Rio Hondo baseball gets shutout 15-0 win over Santa Rosa
2 hours 12 minutes 16 seconds ago Wednesday, April 15 2026 Apr 15, 2026 April 15, 2026 10:48 PM April 15, 2026 in Sports
Source: KRGV

Highlights from the Rio Hondo baseball team's 15-0 win over Santa Rosa.

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