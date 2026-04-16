Mercedes public works sprays for mosquitos across city streets, parks
The Mercedes Public Works Department is spraying for mosquitos this week.
Crews began spraying Wednesday morning and will continue Friday between 4 a.m. and 8 a.m.
Crews are spraying across the city, including streets and local parks.
City officials say this is a routine annual effort, and they may increase the frequency if needed.
"Excessive mosquitoes are always a concern here for the city... the plan going forward is to attack this aggressively," Mercedes Assistant City Manager Jonas Gonzalez said. "When we have rainfall, the public should expect to see us out there, and we want to be proactive."
Residents are advised to cover ponds and bird baths during the spraying. Officials also recommend keeping pets indoors, closing all windows and doors, and avoiding outdoor activity.
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